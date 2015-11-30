Quantcast
Sinead O'Connor posts on Facebook that she overdosed | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Sinead O’Connor posts on Facebook that she overdosed

By
0
comments
Posted on

Sinead O’Connor wrote on Facebook Sunday that she overdosed, following a series of disturbing posts about legal difficulties she faced in trying to see her children and a recent surgery she had.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

On her Facebook page, the Irish singer said she overdosed at an Irish hotel where she had checked in under a different name.

“I’m invisible. I don’t matter a shred to anyone,” she wrote. “No one has come near me. I’ve died a million times already with the pain of it … Well done guys, you’ve finally got rid of me.”

The Irish website breakingnews.ie later reported that authorities confirmed that O’Connor was safe and receiving medical help.

O’Connor wrote that her family wouldn’t have discovered this until weeks from now if she wasn’t posting online.

Before the announcement, O’Connor wrote other dire posts that said she was quitting the music business, that her child had been abused, and that she has had depression since she had a hysterectomy.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC