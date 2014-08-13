Sofia & Joe, Lea & Matthew, Naya & Ryan: Celeb couples hit Timberlake concert | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It was Hollywood date night on Tuesday at Justin Timberlake’s Los Angeles concert.

Three of summer’s hottest celebrity couples — Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Lea Michele and Matthew Paetz and Naya Rivera and new hubby Ryan Dorsey — were all at the show, hanging out in Puma’s private lounge at the Staples Center.

A “canoodling” Vergara, 42, and Manganiello, 37, took in Timberlake’s tunes from a “cozy booth,” a witness told us. They also hugged and chatted with Vergara’s “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita.

Meanwhile, “Glee” gal Rivera and Dorsey, also an actor, made their first public appearance since their July wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which came as a surprise just three months after she broke up with former fiancé Big Sean.

At the concert, the newlyweds kissed and held hands while Rivera — wearing a black crop top, wide-leg white pants and a large black hat — showed off her “amazing dance moves,” the spy dished.

“Naya and Ryan were dancing, drinking and really enjoying the night,” the witness added.