Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello heat up Miami | amNewYork

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello heat up Miami

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello heat up Miami

The romance between sexy stars Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello is really heating up.

The new lovebirds were recently spotted in Miami spending time with Vergara’s family — including her parents. On Friday night, the couple and Vergara’s folks had dinner at Seasalt and Pepper Brasserie, while on Thursday, the crew dined at Cecconi’s.

The couple was “extremely lovey-dovey,” said a witness at Seasalt and Pepper.

Another source “wouldn’t be surprised if things got serious really quickly” between the “Modern Family” actress, 42, and the “True Blood” hunk, 37.

