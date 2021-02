Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mama-to-be Stacy Keibler looks darn good — and she works for it.

At a recent party hosted by Popchips, George Clooney’s ex, who is expecting her first child with new hubby Jared Pobre, dished about her healthy pregnancy philosophy, saying that expecting isn’t an excuse to eat donuts. She also tries to walk or do another form of exercise daily, and she does Pilates three times a week.