Quantcast
Starbucks calls Jenner Caitlyn, spells name without mistakes | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Starbucks calls Jenner Caitlyn, spells name without mistakes

By
0
comments
Posted on

All it takes is a Vanity Fair cover and E! reality show for a Starbucks barista to spell your name correctly.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Caitlyn Jenner, 65, showed off a Starbucks cup bearing her name sans spelling errors, plus smiley face, on Instagram this past weekend.

“Happy Saturday! What are your plans on this beautiful day?” Jenner wrote, showcasing a lavender manicure and orange roses in her post. 

On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court officially legalized the former Olympian’s name and gender change.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5j5AC_NgQpc

And what better way to celebrate than with Starbucks?

237,000 fans liked the post. 

We’d just like to know if Ms. Jenner drinks PSLs. 

 

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC