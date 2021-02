Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bjork is the first celebrity to dine at Tavern on the Green since it reopened on April 24. Decked out in a “florescent” lime-green jacket and “very large” white shoes, she had dinner with husband Matthew Barney and another gent, a witness told us. The group ordered squid salad, salmon and a fried duck egg dish.