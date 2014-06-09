Quantcast
Taye Diggs on Idina Menzel split: It was hard on fans | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Taye Diggs on Idina Menzel split: It was hard on fans

By
0
comments
Posted on

A breakup is tough on the couple, but in Taye Diggs and Idina Menzel’s case, it was hard on many fans, too.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

“I’d be lying if I said there weren’t times when I thought, ‘Oh, man, people are going to trip out [if we split],'” Diggs told Redbook.

The couple, who met while co-starring in Broadway’s “Rent,” announced their separation in December after a decade of marriage.

“Maybe [fans] thought it was cute that we met in ‘Rent,'” Diggs, 43, said. “There weren’t a lot of couples like us in the theater community. ? And then you have the whole mixed [race] thing. It was easy for people to root for us.”

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC