Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris break up, People Magazine reports | amNewYork

Great Scot! It looks as though it’s all over between Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris.

Reports emerged Wednesday that the singer and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, 32, have ended their relationship after 15 months.

While neither have officially confirmed the split, “there was no drama,” a source told People magazine, adding “things just don’t work out sometimes.”

Once, we thought our Tay Tay may have found “The One.”

Just a couple of months ago the “Bad Blood” singer raved about her beau in April’s issue of Vogue. “I’m in a magical relationship right now,” the 26-year-old said. “It’s a really healthy, happy relationship.”

It had also been one of her longest. Swift’s well-documented relationship history — which she once claimed turned her into “a national lightning rod for slut-shaming” — has included celebrities such as Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer and Harry Styles.

Notorious for writing hit songs about her exes, at least we can hold out hope for a new album soon?