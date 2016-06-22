Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston get close at Selena Gomez concert | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Swiddleston romance is gaining speed and there seems to be nothing low key about it.

Exhibit 1: Taylor Swift, 26, and Tom Hiddleston, 35, canoodled in clear view of hundreds of concertgoers at Selena Gomez’s Nashville gig Tuesday night, with plenty of Snapchats and tweets offering evidence online.

Exhibit 2: Gomez, 23, is probably in at least the top five of Tay’s many BFFs — introduction to the #squad indicates this is serious.

Exhibit 3: A “source” divulged private details of the pairing to E! this week, revealing that “Taylor said she thinks he is the one, as odd and new as it sounds.” Well-placed, anonymous sources, people! We await the engagement Instagram notice. Or is The Times of London what the posh English gents do? Either way, we can’t imagine it happening before a James Bond role is secured.