Pop star Taylor Swift’s TriBeCa home was broken into and ransacked early Thursday morning by a stalker who has struck before, police said.

Police arrested Roger Alvarado, 23, after he allegedly used a ladder to scale the back of Swift’s Franklin Street residence and tossed a brick to shatter the glass patio door about 2:30 a.m.

Swift was not present at the house, which was under construction.

Alvarado rummaged through the home and attempted to remove a computer, police said. He was charged with stalking, burglary, criminal contempt, criminal mischief and two counts of possession of burglary tools, according to the NYPD.

There was an existing order of protectiotrbn against Alvarado, who broke into the same building last April where he showered and slept. Swift was also not present during that incident.

In February, he was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary. It’s unclear when he was released, but he had already served much of that time after his arrest in 2018.

Swift talked about the problems she has encountered with stalkers in a recently released article she penned for Elle magazine.

“Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online,” she wrote in Elle. “You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things. Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity.”

(With Anthony DeStefano)