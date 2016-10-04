Taylor Swift to perform pre-Super Bowl concert | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Swifties, mark your calendars!

On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 — aka Super Bowl Eve — Taylor Swift will headline AT&T’s “DirecTV Super Saturday Night” concert in Houston, Texas.

“This is gonna be fun!” Tay tweeted Tuesday following AT&T’s announcement.

The event will mark DirecTV’s 12th annual pregame concert.

“We’re thrilled to reach a deal to bring Taylor and her unique talents to her fans and our customers in new and exclusive ways,” AT&T’s John Stankey said in a statement.

But wait, there’s more! In its announcement, AT&T said it had struck “a major, exclusive, multi-year, multi-faceted deal featuring performances and content” from Swift, 26.

Exactly what that entails beyond February’s concert is yet to be revealed.