The dish on new Caroline Manzo reality spinoff | amNewYork

The dish on new Caroline Manzo reality spinoff

Caroline Manzo is heading back to TV later this year.

Bravo has ordered a spinoff series starring the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, the network announced Tuesday. Titled “Manzo’d with Children,” the show follows the mama of three, hubby Albert Manzo, sons Albie Manzo and Chris Manzo and daughter Lauren Manzo.

It should be an action-packed — and drama-filled — season. According to press notes, her kids “are driving her more nuts than ever as Albie is single and ready to mingle, Chris is eager to come up with the best idea since the stripper/car wash, and Lauren has finally let Vito put a ring on it.”

The show is expected to premiere later this year.

