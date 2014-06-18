Three people arrested outside of Taylor Swift's home | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Not everyone’s a fan of country superstar Taylor Swift.

Three drunk people were arrested on Sunday night after throwing beer bottles at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion and screaming “[expletive] you” to the singer’s security guards, TMZ.com reported on Wednesday.

The rowdy crew of two guys and one gal, all in their twenties, were charged with disorderly conduct.

Tristan Kading, one of those arrested, told TMZ the trio wasn’t hating on Swift — they were just drinking too much and their behavior got out of hand.

Swift, 24, also owns a NYC pad in TriBeCa and has been spotted out and about in Manhattan as of late.