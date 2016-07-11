Tom Hiddleston questioned about Taylor Swift while in Australia | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mum’s the word when it comes to Taylor Swift, for Tom Hiddleston.

The Brit was quizzed on his new romance as he took off for a run on Australia’s Gold Coast over the weekend, but was less than forthcoming about how Tay Tay (who remained holed up in their hotel) was enjoying their latest stop on what’s been dubbed by gossip sites as the Hiddleswift “love tour.”

“I, uh … I’m not going to answer that, if that’s all right,” the actor, 35, awkwardly responded to questions about the pop star, 26.

Hiddleston is Down Under shooting the latest “Thor” flick.

He and Swift, while not as immersed in the local scene as they had been on their recent trip to Rome, ducked out for a spot of Italian on Sunday evening at Gold Coast hot spot, Gemelli. Hand in hand, perhaps they were reminiscing their rendezvous in la città eterna.