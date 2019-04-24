EntertainmentCelebrities Celebrities at the Tribeca Film Festival: See photos By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com Updated April 24, 2019 10:29 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The Tribeca Film Festival, now in its 18th year, is focused on bringing people, specifically New Yorkers, together. That includes celebrity movie fans, like Katie Holmes, Phoebe Robinson, Queen Latifah, Questlove and Rashida Jones. But this year's program, isn't just focused on attracting the big names. Programmers say they've delivered a lineup that celebrates diversity with 40% of features directed by women, 29% by people of color and 13% by LGBTQIA individuals. The festival stretches April 24 through May 5. Below, the photos. Phoebe Robinson Photo Credit: Getty Images for 2019 Tribeca Film Festival/Dia Dipasupil "2 Dope Queens" comedian Phoebe Robinson attends the festival's "Untold Stories" lunch on April 22. Katie Holmes and Jane Rosenthal Photo Credit: Getty Images for 2019 Tribeca Film Festival/Dia Dipasupil Katie Holmes and Jane Rosenthal attend the festival's "Untold Stories" lunch on April 22. By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.