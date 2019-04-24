Celebrities at the Tribeca Film Festival: See photos

The Tribeca Film Festival, now in its 18th year, is focused on bringing people, specifically New Yorkers, together.

That includes celebrity movie fans, like Katie Holmes, Phoebe Robinson, Queen Latifah, Questlove and Rashida Jones.

But this year's program, isn't just focused on attracting the big names. Programmers say they've delivered a lineup that celebrates diversity with 40% of features directed by women, 29% by people of color and 13% by LGBTQIA individuals.

The festival stretches April 24 through May 5. Below, the photos.

Phoebe Robinson "2 Dope Queens" comedian Phoebe Robinson attends the festival's "Untold Stories" lunch on April 22.