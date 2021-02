Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lindsay Ellingson tied the knot with sales rep Sean Clayton on Saturday night, saying “I do” in front of 85 guests in Blufton, South Carolina.

“Words can’t express the joy and happiness we have as we start the next chapter of our lives together with the support and love of our families and friends,” Ellingson, 29, and Clayton told E! News.

The newlyweds’ first dance was Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” according to E! News.