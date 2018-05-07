Vin Diesel is returning to his roots this graduation season.

The actor — voice of the beloved character Groot in the smash-hit Marvel film “Infinity War” — is set to deliver the commencement address to 1,800 Hunter College students on May 30 at Radio City Music Hall.

The “Fast and the Furious” franchise star grew up in Manhattan. He attended Hunter in the 1980s and was an English major, according to the school.

Hunter will award Diesel with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at the ceremony.

“We are proud to have Vin Diesel return to the college where he got his start taking theatre and writing classes and celebrate with this year’s graduates,” Hunter College President Jennifer Raab said in a statement.

Diesel gained fame as the action hero Xander Cage in the “xXx” films, and as Dominic Toretto in “The Fast and Furious”films.

He landed his first major film role in “Saving Private Ryan” after director Steven Spielberg saw Diesel’s self-made film “Multi-Facial” which highlights the trouble multiracial actors face when they audition for roles.

Author Joyce Carol Oates is scheduled to give the commencement address for Columbia University’s School of the Arts on May 16, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to receive an honorary Doctor of Laws and speak at the NYU Commencement that same day at Yankee Stadium.