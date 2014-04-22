What Kate Upton looks for in a man | amNewYork

Quantcast
What Kate Upton looks for in a man

Kate Upton doesn’t need a hunk or a fellow celeb for a boyfriend: She just wants someone who can make her laugh.

“I look for someone with a sense of humor and someone I could be myself with,” the gorgeous Sports Illustrated model-turned-actress told E! News.

E! caught up with Upton, 21, at the premiere of her new flick, “The Other Woman,” which centers on a cheating husband named Mark (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and the women who exact revenge on him: his wife (Leslie Mann) and his two mistresses (Cameron Diaz and Upton).

“I’ve never personally heard a story like this,” Upton said. “Hopefully no men relate to the character of Mark.”

If anyone does, however, “You really need to re-evaluate your life because we created a character who is pathological,” Upton added.

Upton has most recently been linked to “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander.

