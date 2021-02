Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s a co-star couple!

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed yesterday that Will Forte and January Jones, co-stars on “Last Man On Earth,” are dating.

A source told Us Weekly that Forte, 44, and Jones, 37, have been dating for a few months now, and said that the two are “having fun” together.

Neither have ever been married.

We’re loving their chemistry on screen, so hearing about their real-life romance off screen is super exciting!

Have fun, you two.