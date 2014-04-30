Zac Efron talks 'never-ending struggle' with addiction | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Zac Efron is coming clean about his struggles with drug and alcohol abuse.

The former “High School Musical” star opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the addiction that landed him in rehab last spring, saying: “It’s a never-ending struggle.”

“I was drinking a lot, way too much,” added Efron, acknowledging his drug use, too. “It’s never one specific thing. I mean, you’re in your 20s, single, going through life in Hollywood, you know? Everything is thrown at you. I wouldn’t take anything back. I needed to learn everything I did. But it was an interesting journey, to say the least.”

Efron, 26, said his career began to take over his life, and from there he looked to drugs and alcohol.

“I was just so deep into my work, it was really the only thing I had,” he said. “I clung to it in a way that became a little bit destructive.”

Now, Efron has been seeing a therapist and has joined Alcoholic Anonymous, which he said has “changed my life.”

He also leads a healthier lifestyle, going to sleep early — he gets ready for bed around 9 p.m. — and waking up early to exercise.

“I’m much more comfortable in my own skin,” said the star of the new movie “Neighbors. “Things are so much easier now.”