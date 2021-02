Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Zachary Quinto’s got a brand-new gig.

The “Star Trek” actor will guest star on the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s hit “Girls,” E! News reported on Thursday.

The 37-year-old was seen filming alongside “Girls” star and creator Lena Dunham this week in Bushwick.

The season is set to debut in early 2015.