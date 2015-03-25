Zayn Malik officially leaving One Direction | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

“ZAYN it ain’t so.”

Zayn Malik is officially leaving One Direction. The band posted a statement on their Facebook page this afternoon confirming the news, just a few days after the band confirmed Malik would be leaving their current tour due to stress.

“After five incredible years Zayn Malik has decided to leave One Direction,” the statement read. “Niall, Harry, Liam and Louis will continue as a four-piece.”

Malik, 22, issued a statement, saying, “My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight.”

Simon Cowell, the band’s manager, also released a statement.

“I would like to say thank you to Zayn for everything he has done for One Direction. As for One Direction, fans can rest assured that Niall, Liam, Harry and Louis are hugely excited about the future of the band.”

One Directioners, let us all stay strong during this time.