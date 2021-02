Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Like father, like daughter.

Zoe Kravitz, whose dad is music legend Lenny Kravitz, performed with her band Lolawolf during an H&M fashion party on Thursday night in Brooklyn.

The younger Kravitz, also an actress, played around a campfire at the summer camp-themed event, which was held at Café de la Esquina in Williamsburg.