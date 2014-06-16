Kourtney Kardashian and other celebs watch World Cup in New York

Kardashian and Scott Disick cheered on England during the game against Italy.

Stars have World Cup fever.

On Saturday, expectant parents Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick headed to Southampton Social Club to cheer on England during the game against Italy.

Unsurprisingly, the duo had E! cameras in tow, rolling for “Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons,” which Kourtney is filming with sister Khloe Kardashian out east this summer.

Meanwhile, in Manhattan, Nick Lachey was seen at Refinery Rooftop taking in the Spain-Netherlands match on Friday afternoon, while model Tyson Beckford was spotted watching a game at The Chester in the Meatpacking District.