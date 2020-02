Charlie Sheen plans to put his life in writing.

The 50-year-old actor and his manager, Mark Burg, are shopping for publishers for an upcoming memoir, Entertainment Tonight reported Thursday.

Featured topics include his lengthy on-screen career and his HIV diagnosis, according to ET.

Also likely to be covered are the star’s high-profile relationships, including marriages to Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller.