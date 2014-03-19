Cheap$kate: The best FREE events in New York City

Music

Beatles marathon

New York-based Beatles tribute band Beatles for Rent will get by with just a little help from its friends this Sunday as the band’s 10 members attempt a performance of 162 Beatles songs in one day — with no breaks. So “Come Together” and “Help!” them out with a cheering section at Greenpoint bar Coco66. Stay the whole time or come and go as you please. Can they do it? We think so, but it’s sure to be “A Hard Day’s Night.” (Sunday, noon-midnight or later, FREE, Coco66, 66 Greenpoint Ave., Greenpoint, coco66.com, beatlesforrent.com)

Dance

‘The Beauty of Ballet’

Discover the beauty of ballet and score a behind-the-curtain look at the secrets of the dance form. In this family-friendly event, School of American Ballet faculty member Katrina Killian and advanced students from SAB will show off training exercises and will perform excerpts from the likes of “The Sleeping Beauty,” “The Nutcracker” and “Swan Lake.” Grab a FREE ticket at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the theater box office. (Saturday, 3-3:45 p.m., seating at 2:30 p.m., FREE, first come, first served, Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture,

450 Grand Concourse, 718-518-4455, hostos.cuny.edu/culturearts)