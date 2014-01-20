Cheap$kate: The best FREE events in New York City this week

Art in the Garden: Deconstructed FlowersTake in a hint of spring amid the cold winter weather with this exhibit at …

Take in a hint of spring amid the cold winter weather with this exhibit at the Queens Botanical Garden. In “Deconstructed Flowers,” photographer H. David Stein features photos that showcase flowers’ intricate details. Stein grasps the full depth of his subjects by layering several shots into one picture so you can really see the beauty. The exhibit runs through this Saturday. (Today-Sat., 8 a.m.-4 p.m., FREE, Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., 718-886-3800, queensbotanical.org)

Art

‘The March’

The Arsenal Gallery is commemorating Black History Month with an exhibit featuring the work of 17 artists. “The March” takes a look at the civil rights movement across the years and into the future, and celebrates those who were involved in the cause. Stop by the opening reception tomorrow, 6-8 p.m., or check out the exhibit through Feb. 27. (Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., FREE, Arsenal Gallery, 830 Fifth Ave. at 64th Street, third floor, 212-360-8163)WellnessHeadaches 101: How to avoid, how to treat and when to worry

The new year is a good time to start thinking about your health and wellness, so drop by the JCC in Manhattan to listen to some info on medical conditions that affect your brain and spine health from NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital neurologists. The first installment — all about headaches — happens this Thursday evening. (Thursday, 7 p.m., FREE, JCC in Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave., 646-505- 4444, jccmanhattan.org)

Author event

Codorus Press’ Tom Joyce, Wayne Lockwood and Alex Segura read from and sign copies of their respective books

Get a thrill this weekend when you check out the latest thrillers from Codorus Press. Stop by Enigma Bookstore in Astoria for a signing featuring authors Tom Joyce, Wayne Lockwood and Alex Segura. The three also will read excerpts from their respective books, “The Freak Foundation Operative’s Report,” “Acid Indigestion Eyes” and “Silent City.” (Saturday, 7 p.m., FREE, Enigma Bookstore, 33-17 Crescent St., Astoria, 718-274-2665, codoruspress.com)