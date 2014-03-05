Cheap$kate: The best FREE events in New York City this week

‘Fountains of the Deep: Visions of Noah and the Flood’: An art exhibit curated by Darren Aronofsky As a complement …

As a complement to his upcoming film “Noah,” Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is curating an exhibit of art from 50 international artists (including Peter Kuper, his work show right), all inspired by the story of Noah and the Ark. Aronofsky hand-picked each artist and asked them to create original works using their own mediums. The exhibit debuts tomorrow and will run through March 29. (Tues.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE, 462 West Broadway, 718-388-5280, exhibition@protozoa.com)

Japan Week

Get a true taste of Japan without leaving the Big Apple at Japan Week, which brings 100 years of Japanese culture and heritage to Grand Central Terminal. Regional foods, technology exhibits, traditional arts and performances will be featured at the multiday festival, along with a chance to win a pair of FREE round-trip tickets from JFK to Japan’s Narita Airport, courtesy of Delta Air Lines. (Today, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; tomorrow, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m., FREE, Grand Central Terminal Vanderbilt Hall, 89 E. 42nd St., japanweek.us)