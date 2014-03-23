Cheap$kate: The best FREE events in New York City this week

Art Treasure Hunt at the Chelsea

Art For Kids Day

Give the kids an art education with the Chelsea Art for Kids Day this weekend. Take the brood on an Art Treasure Hunt through Chelsea, which is sure to reveal unique art and some of the history of the neighborhood. Grab your treasure hunt materials at Porter Contemporary on Saturday afternoon and when you’re done, stop back with your results for a gift. (Saturday, 1-3 p.m., FREE, Porter Contemporary, 548 W. 28th St., third fl., 212-696- 7432, portercontemporary.com)

Contest

Odor-Eaters National

Rotten Sneaker Contest

Peeeeyou! You may want to mouth-breathe on this one. Stop by Ripley’s Believe It or Not tomorrow for the 39th annual Odor- Eaters National Rotten Sneaker Contest. Seven kids, ages 5 to 14, from across the country who have won regional contests will compete with sneakers that are judged on odor, condition and back stories of how they ended up so dirty and smelly. Go ahead, take a big whiff. (Tomorrow, 10 a.m., FREE, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Times Square Odditorium, 234 W. 42nd St., 212-398-3133, ripleysnewyork.com)

Art

Stroke: From Under the

Mattress to the Museum Walls

Erotic illustrations from artists who created works for gay male magazines from the 1950s to the 1990s are coming out from under the mattress and populating the walls of the Leslie-

Lohman Museum. Stop by to see this exhibit that offers a peek into the private lives of gay males in the second half of the 20th century. An opening reception will be held this Friday, 6-8 p.m. The exhibit runs through May 25. (Opens Friday, Tues.-Sun., noon-6 p.m., Thurs., noon-8 p.m., FREE, Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art, 26 Wooster St., 212-431-2609, leslielohman.org)

Events

Macy's Flower Show:

The Secret Garden

Take a step into a secret garden inside the walls of Macy’s Herald Square for this year’s Macy’s Flower Show. Breathe in the scent of the floral displays and stick around for special events taking place throughout the days of the exhibit. (Check the website for details.) The Flower Show opened yesterday and runs through April 6. (Closes April 6, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., FREE, Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W. 34th St., 212-695-4400, macys.com/flowershow)