Cheap$kate: The best FREE events in New York City this week

‘Family Fit Fest’ at Studio 360

Get the whole family moving and in shape at the “Family Fit Fest” at Studio 360, a new Manhattan studio dedicated to indoor cycling and yoga. Stop by this Sunday afternoon for FREE kids’ yoga, the Great American Handstand Contest, face painting, raffle and giveaways and a bike demo for parents. The fest is the initial event of the studio’s “Mommy & Daddy Near Me” weekend series, starting April 5, which offers up a yoga class for kids while parents cycle next door and then join their tykes for the last 10 minutes of the yoga class. Stop by and get your fitness on as a family! (Sunday, 1-3 p.m., FREE, Studio 360, 557 Third Ave., second fl., my360nyc.com)

Convention

First Annual International

Ballroom Convention

Stop by the House of Ultra Omni, one of the city’s iconic ballroom houses, to honor the history, culture and traditions of African-American ballroom. Check out live performances, film screenings, exhibits and discussions at the First Annual International Ballroom Convention, which starts this Saturday and runs through April 5. Most events are FREE, though some may require RSVPs and others may have a small admission charge (check the website for details). (Opens Saturday, various times, FREE, Chashama Gallery, 461 W. 126th St., 718-623- 2926, chashama.org, ballroom

convention2014.blogspot.com)