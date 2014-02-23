Cheap$kate: The best FREE events in NYC this week

‘A Portrait Apart Deux: A group exhibition’

We’re all connected. In the case of this exhibit, it’s through portraits. Working from the concept that artists around the globe are only a portrait apart from each other, Porter Contemporary’s “A Portrait Apart Deux” builds on the gallery’s “A Portrait Apart” exhibit from 2011 and features the portraiture of 22 artists in 10 mediums. The exhibit runs through April 5, with an opening reception with the artists this Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30. (Thurs., 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri. and Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m., by appointment Tues. and Wed., FREE, Porter Contemporary, 548 W. 28th St., third floor, 212-696-7432, portercontemporary.com)

‘Building New York’: A conversation with Michael Horodniceanu on two imminent mega-project completions

This discussion between New York Times metro reporter Michael Grynbaum and president of MTA Capital Construction Michael Horodniceanu is sure to interest all of you straphangers out there. The discussion, presented by the New York Transit Museum, will center on the 7 line extension to the West Side and the new Fulton Center in downtown Manhattan — two projects that are slated to dramatically change our city’s travel and commuting landscape. (7 p.m., FREE, St. Francis College Founders Hall, 180 Remsen St., Downtown Brooklyn, mta.info/mta/museum)

Sailing afloat in Namiyo Kubo’s ‘Ocean of Light’

Sail afloat to a land of surreal reality with this exhibit by artist Namiyo Kubo. In “The Ocean of Light,” Kubo uses inspiration from nature as well as the man-made world to create murals that blend the “light” of things such as stars and meteors with those of cities. See if you can find the silhouettes of Tokyo, Shanghai, London and NYC in the shapes created by Kubo in her artwork. The exhibit runs through March 15. Opening reception with the artist is this Wednesday evening from 5 to 7. (Tues.-Sat., noon-6 p.m., FREE, Viridian Artists, 548 W. 28th St., sixth floor, 212-414- 4040, viridianartists.com)