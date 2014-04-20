Cheap$kate: The best FREE events this week in New York City

‘Bright! Color in Three Dimensions’

A blast of color has taken over the lobby of One Liberty Plaza for the past month, and here’s your chance to catch “Bright! Color in Three Dimensions” before it closes this Friday. The exhibit showcases works from six artists who use plastic, textile and paper and transform it into 3-D sculptures that pop with bright colors that are saturated throughout the materials. (Closes Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, FREE, One Liberty Plaza, Cortlandt St., artsbrookfield.com/event/bright)

Author Event

James Sanders

It seems like TV and film crews have the run of many a city street these days and the Big Apple is showing up more and more on both the big and small screen. Stop by Barnes & Noble Tribeca tonight to hear James Sanders discuss the revised and expanded edition of “Scenes from the City: Filmmaking in New York,” which includes a new decade of filmmaking in the city and a section on female filmmakers. (Tonight, 6 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Tribeca, 97 Warren St., 212-587-5389, bn.com)

Festival

West Side Community Garden’s

Annual Tulip Festival

New York City evokes the Netherlands this weekend with the Annual Tulip Festival on the Upper West Side. Take the fam and celebrate the 40th year of the West Side Community Garden, complete with tea and cookies. (Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., FREE, West Side Community Garden, W. 89th St. between Amsterdam and Columbus aves., westsidecommunitygarden.org)