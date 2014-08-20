The best FREE events in New York City this weekend

Green-Wood commemorates the Battle of Brooklyn

Douse yourself in history with Green-Wood Historic Fund’s commemoration of the Battle of Brooklyn in the American Revolution, waged after the Declaration of Independence was signed. Check out American and British troop re-enactors, Revolutionary War-era music, a parade of flags, artillery demos and on-site 18th-century cooking — all FREE! There’s also a trolley tour of Green-Wood and Revolutionary War-related sites, which costs $30. (Sunday, trolley tour, 10 a.m.-noon; living history programming, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; flag parade, 1:30-2 p.m.; commemoration ceremony, 2-3 p.m.; FREE, Green-Wood, meet inside the main gate, 25th St. at Fifth Ave., Brooklyn, 718-210-3080, green-wood.com/toursevents)

Film

Ken Burns’ ‘The Roosevelts: An Intimate History’ documentary

Score a sneak preview of Ken Burns’ “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History” Thursday at Hudson River Park’s Pier 46. Stop by for this FREE screening of episode two of Burns’ seven-part, 14-hour documentary on the Roosevelt family, which is set to air for seven consecutive nights starting Sept. 14 on PBS. The doc, featuring a star-studded cast — Meryl Streep, Paul Giamatti, Edward Herrmann — follows the family’s story for more than a century. (Thursday, film at dusk, around 8:30 p.m., FREE, Hudson River Park, Pier 46, Hudson River Greenway at Charles St., hudsonriverpark.org/events)