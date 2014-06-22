The best FREE events this week in New York City

Tomorrow’s World: The New York World’s Fair and Flushing Meadows Corona Park

There’s been a lot of buzz about the old World’s Fair fairgrounds in Queens lately, and now the Parks Department is celebrating the 50th and 75th anniversaries of the World’s Fair with an exhibit at the Arsenal Gallery. “Tomorrow’s World” will feature never-before-exhibited images from the World’s Fair, as well as memorabilia and two zodiac animals from Paul Manship’s vandalized Armillary Sphere from the second fair. The opening reception is Wednesday evening from 6 to 8. (Opens Wed., Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., FREE, The Arsenal Gallery, Central Park, 830 Fifth Ave., at 64th St., third fl., 212-360-8163, nyc.gov/parks/art)

ETHEL and Kaki King’s ‘? And Other Stories’

Spend Tuesday evening taking in a modern reinterpretation of a classical piece of music. String quartet ETHEL joins together with acclaimed guitarist Kaki King to reimagine Bach’s Brandenburg Concert No. 6 as part of the River to River Festival at Brookfield Place. Let the music wash over you. (Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., FREE, Brookfield Place Winter Garden, 220 Vesey St., artsbrookfield.com)

‘If You Build It’

If they build it, will you come? Art organization No Longer Empty is taking over the space of the future Sugar Hill Apartments this Wednesday through Aug. 10 with a site-specific exhibition called “If You Build It,” which will feature the work of 22 local and international artists and will preview the building to the public. The opening reception will be held this Wednesday evening from 7 to 9. (Opens Wed., Thurs. & Fri., 1-7 p.m., Sat. & Sun., noon- 6 p.m., FREE, 155th St. & St. Nicholas Ave., nolongerempty .org)

‘Brave’

Let the kids stay up late this Wednesday and have a family night out at the movies. Head on down to South Street Seaport to see “Brave,” the Pixar film about strong, opinionated Scottish Princess Merida who’s determined to make her own path and not follow tradition merely because it’s, well, tradition. The film is screening as part of the Front/Row Cinema summer movie series. (Wednesday, 8 p.m., FREE, South Street Seaport, Fulton St. at Front St., southstreetsea port.com)

The Middle East Revealed: A Female Perspective

The photographs of four contemporary artists from the Middle East will be on display for the first time in New York at the Howard Greenberg Gallery this week through the Aug. 30, showcasing the female perspective on things like the four-day pilgrimage to Mecca, teenage girls in the Middle East and women and children in veils that challenge Western preconceptions. Alongside the works of Boushra Almutawakel of Yemen, Shadi Ghadirian of Iran, Rania Matar of Lebanon, and Reem Al Faisal of Saudi Arabia, the gallery also will display Margaret Bourke-White’s photographs of Syria from 1940 taken for LIFE magazine. The opening reception is Thursday evening from 6 to 8. (Opens Thurs., Tues.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE, Howard Greenberg Gallery, The Fuller Building, 41 E. 57th St., Suite 1406, 212-334-0010, howard greenberg.com)