Free events in NYC: ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’, Sprinklerfest

Nitehawk Cinema presents ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’

Don’t be a man (or woman) of constant sorrow. Make your weekend a bona fide one by heading out to Williamsburg for Nitehawk Cinema’s FREE annual Outdoor Screening Festival featuring the Coen brothers’ “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” this Sunday evening. Arrive early as seating is limited, and catch a performance by the Birdhive Boys; or you can purchase $12 VIP tickets that include a folding chair, prime viewing spot, access to a bar in the VIP seating area and a Brooklyn Summer beer and one popcorn. (Sunday, films at sunset, bands at 7 p.m., doors at 5 p.m., FREE, first come, first served, 50 Kent Ave., Williamsburg, nitehawkcinema.com)

Snug Harbor’s Fourth Annual Sprinklerfest

Beat the heat and make Friday a family affair with a trip to Snug Harbor on Staten Island for the Fourth Annual Sprinklerfest. Navigate the maze of dozens of sprinklers prime for kids to play in, interact with a variety of animals from the Staten Island Zoo, take a photo with Scooter the “Holy Cow” from the Staten Island Yankees, and enjoy live entertainment, food, games and the Snug Harbor Executive Dunking Tank. Rain date is next Friday, July 25. (Friday, noon-4 p.m., FREE, South Meadow of Snug Harbor, 1000 Richmond Terrace, snug-harbor.org)