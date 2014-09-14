Cheapskate: The best FREE events this week in New York City

Portraits: Reflections by Emerging Iranian Artists

Paintings, photography, sculpture, mixed media and video works by more than 20 young artists born, raised and educated in Iran will be on view this week at the Rogue Space Gallery in Chelsea. It will be the first time that many of the works, part of Iran’s contemporary art scene, are on display in the United States. The exhibit opens Wednesday and runs through next Monday. (Opens Wednesday, call for times, FREE, Rogue Space Gallery, 508 W. 26th St., 212-751- 2210, roguespacechelsea.com)

Somebody Come and Play: 45 Years of Learning on ‘Sesame Street’

Channel that inner child and celebrate the 45th season of “Sesame Street” at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Kicking off this Thursday, “Somebody Come and Play: 45 Years of Learning on Sesame Street” offers a peek behind the scenes of the show; a chance to get up close with some of your fave puppets; and items from Sesame Workshop and the library’s archives, including scripts, storyboards, lead sheets, designs, photos, animation cells, scores and more. And if that’s not enough, the library also will offer film screenings and programs on puppeteering, scriptwriting and creating digital media for “Sesame Street,” along with special programming for kids and families. The exhibit runs through Jan. 31. (Opens Thursday; Mon.-Sat., noon-6 p.m., until 8 p.m. on Mon. & Thurs., New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, 917-275-6975, nypl.org)

Grooving Years: The Photography of Josh Cheuse

Head down to the Morrison Hotel Gallery to check out an exhibit featuring iconic images of the Clash, Joe Strummer, the Beastie Boys, Madonna and other musicians by New York native Josh Cheuse. An art director at Sony Music since 1993, Cheuse began his photography career when he used the pay phone at his high school to call The Clash at Electric Ladyland Studios and asked to photograph the band. Others featured in Cheuse’s work include Run DMC, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. (Opens Friday; Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun., noon-6 p.m.; FREE, Morrison Hotel Gallery, 116 Prince St., second fl., 212-941-8770, morrsionhotelgallery.com)

Shinnyo Lantern Floating for Peace

In our crazy world, take a day to celebrate peace through music, dance and lantern floating. In honor of the International Day of Peace this Sunday, Shinnyo-en will host the Shinnyo Lantern Floating for Peace at Lincoln Center. Throughout the afternoon and evening, visitors can inscribe paper lanterns with messages and then float them on the Milstein Reflecting Pool. A special closing ceremony at dusk will be led by Buddhist leader Her Holiness Shinso Ito, Head Priest of Shinnyo-en. (Sunday, 1-8 p.m., FREE, Paul Milstein Reflecting Pool and Terrace, Hearst Plaza, Lincoln Center, shinnyoen.org)