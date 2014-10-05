Cheapskate: The best FREE events this week in New York City

Stevie Nicks’ ’24 Karat Gold’ debuts at Morrison Hotel Gallery

No doubt you know Stevie Nicks as a rock legend, but the artist has another talent rarely exhibited. Check out Nicks’ photography in never-before-seen self-portraits from her personal Polaroid collection taken between 1975 and 1987 at the Morrison Hotel Gallery starting this Friday. (Fri. & Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Morrison Hotel Gallery, 201 Mulberry St.; Sunday-Oct. 31, Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun., noon-6 p.m., Morrison Hotel Gallery Loft, 116 Prince St., second fl., 212-941-8770, morrisonhotelgallery.com)

‘Interstellar’ Oculus Rift

Get a full-on space travel experience as Paramount and IMAX take you into zero gravity on the “Endurance” spacecraft in this Interstellar Oculus Rift custom event in honor of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, “Interstellar.” You have three days to head over to the AMC Lincoln Square theater to strap in and immerse yourself in Nolan’s virtual world. (Monday through Wednesday, during theater’s operating hours, FREE, AMC Lincoln Square, 1998 Broadway, 212-336-5020, interstel larmovie.com/vrexperience)

Guggenheim’s architecture Wikipedia edit-a-thon

Techies and art lovers unite! Tuesday you can join in on improving and generating content regarding museum architecture as part of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation’s first-ever Wikipedia edit-a-thon, part of Archtober. Stop by the museum (BYO laptop) or log on from the comfort of home (register online). Check the website for details on registering, schedule of the days’ events and ways to participate. (Tuesday, 2-8 p.m., FREE, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New Media Theater and Media Labs in the Sackler Center, 1071 Fifth Ave. enter at 89th St., guggenheim.org)

Graphic design pioneer Tom Geismar

Famed graphic designer Tom Geismar — responsible for the likes of the PBS and Mobil logos — will give a lecture on his career in logos, graphics and exhibition design at the SVA Theatre Tuesday. The talk aligns with the exhibit “The Masters Series: Tom Geismar,” on view at the SVA Chelsea Gallery through Oct. 18. (Tuesday, 7-9 p.m., FREE, SVA Theatre, 333 W. 23rd St., 212-592-2980, svatheatre.com)

‘Gowanus Wild’

See a different side of the Gowanus Canal as its unique beauty is captured by photographer Miska Draskoczy in this exhibit opening Friday at the Ground Floor Gallery. Since 2012, Draskoczy has been searching for and depicting nature and wilderness amid the backdrop of the industrial Brooklyn nabe. The photog will be at the gallery for an artist talk at 7:30 p.m. on opening night. (Opens Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat., noon-6 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; FREE, Ground Floor Gallery, 343 Fifth St., Park Slope, 646-801-3338, groundfloorbk.com)

‘Great Balls of Paper!’ with mathematician Edmund Harriss

Transform paper into various shapes and forms with mathematician Edmund Harriss at this installment of MoMath’s Family Fridays. Construct paper models using mathematical properties practiced thousands of years ago and 4-D space properties discovered more recently. Don’t forget to register online. (Friday, 6:30 p.m., FREE, National Museum of Mathematics, 11 E. 26th St., 212-542-0566, family fridays.momath.org)