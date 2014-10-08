Free in NYC: ‘My Dog Loves Central Park’ Fair, Icelandic art

Save some money by going to these events.

ICELAND: Artists Respond to Place at the Scandinavia House

Get a glimpse into Iceland through an artistic lens as 11 contemporary Icelandic artists exhibit works that showcase their relationship to the geography of their unique country. With an opening reception this evening (from 7 to 9 p.m.), the exhibit — featuring painting, photography, sculpture, site-specific wall drawings and video installations, among other media — runs from Friday through Jan. 10 at the Scandinavia House. (Tues.-Sat. noon-6 p.m., Wed. noon- 7 p.m., FREE, Scandinavia House: The Nordic Center in America, 58 Park Avenue, third floor gallery, 212-779-3587, scandinaviahouse.org)

12 Annual ‘My Dog Loves Central Park’ Fair

Take your pooch out on the town for a doggy day afternoon at the Central Park Conservancy’s 12th Annual “My Dog Loves Central Park” Fair this Saturday. Take part in activities, educational information and services for the pups that enjoy the park and their people. Woof! (Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., FREE, Central Park’s Naumburg Bandshell, mid-park at 72nd St., centralparknyc.org)