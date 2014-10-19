Cheapskate: The best FREE events this week in New York City

Brisket Sessions with Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers takes a seat on the other side of the desk this Thursday, as he becomes the first guest of Hill Country Barbeque Market’s “The Brisket Sessions,” a new series of “slow-cooked conversations” with celebrities, politicians and business people who are making an impact in Brooklyn. The conversation will be moderated by Dan Roth, executive editor of LinkedIn, who will ask Meyers about his motivation, humor, how he likes his chicken, and more.

(Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., FREE, reservation recommended at ticketfly.com, Hill Country Brooklyn, 345 Adams St., hillcountrybk.com/hc-live)

Author Event: Jim Gaffigan

Comedian, actor and author Jim Gaffigan dishes on his love and knowledge of food in his latest book, “Food: A Love Story.” His qualifications? He’s “a little fat,” the funnyman self-proclaims. So stop by Barnes & Noble Union Square tonight to hear a slightly fat man give his insights into the culinary worlds of bacon, McDonalds, Cinnabons, Hot Pockets and more. (Monday, 7 p.m., seating opens at 5 p.m. on fourth fl., FREE, Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com)

Skating: Bank of America’s Winter Village

With winter creeping up on us, ’tis the season of ice rinks in NYC. One opening up tomorrow is part of Bank of America’s Winter Village, accompanied by Celsius, a two-story pop-up restaurant near the rink, and The Holiday Shops, featuring 127 local artisan and pop-up retailers from around the world. BYO skates and take a turn round the rink for FREE. Rentals run $15. The Rink and Celsius will be up through March 1; The Holiday Shops finish their run on Jan. 4. (Opens Tuesday; The Rink: Mon.-Sun., 8 a.m.-10 p.m.; FREE, Bryant Park, 40th to 42nd sts., btwn Fifth & Sixth aves., wintervillage.org)

Author Event: Gene Simmons

Building an iconic brand is something rock icon Gene Simmons knows a lot about. Meet the KISS frontman at Barnes & Noble Tribeca tomorrow evening as the music industry legend signs copies of his new book, “Me, Inc.: Build an Army of One, Unleash Your Inner Rock God, Win in Life and Business.” (Tuesday, 6 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Tribeca, 97 Warren St., 212-587-5389, bn.com)

Travel: Air France Instant Takeoff

Ready and able to leave on an adventure at a moment’s notice? Well here’s your chance to win an impromptu trip to France, courtesy of Air France. Meet up at the rendezvous point at the North Plaza of the Flatiron Plaza this Friday with your suitcase in hand. Enjoy complimentary French bites and music in a specially designed check-in lounge as you wait for two winners and their guests to be chosen from the crowd to leave that same night for a Parisian weekend. The winning couples will also have hotel accommodations at Pullman Paris Montparnasse, a lunch voucher to Bistro Allard and tickets to The Louvre. Return flights will be on Monday. (Friday, 4-6 p.m., FREE, North Plaza of the Flatiron Plaza, 23rd St. and Fifth Ave., pre-registration required at airfranceinstanttakeoff.com)

Halloween: Hudson River Park’s Sixth Annual Halloween Kidz Karnival

Treat yourself to some family fun this weekend at Hudson River Park’s Sixth Annual Halloween Kidz Karnival. Enjoy face painting, mask decorating, wax hands creation, spin art, cotton candy, rides and more fun sure to get you in the Halloween spirit. Also on hand will be the “Story Pirates,” who will perform Halloween-themed improv shows for the whole family. Most activities are mostly FREE, though some may cost $2 per ticket. (Sunday, noon-5 p.m., FREE, Hudson River Park’s Pier 26, N. Moore St. at the Hudson River, TriBeCa, hudsonriverpark.org)