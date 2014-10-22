Cheapskate: The best FREE events this week in New York City

‘Tis the season of pumpkins, haunted houses, tricks, treats, ghosts, ghouls and costumes galore. Get in the Halloween spirit Cheap$kate …

‘Tis the season of pumpkins, haunted houses, tricks, treats, ghosts, ghouls and costumes galore. Get in the Halloween spirit Cheap$kate style with a plethora of FREE festivities all over the city this weekend.

Here’s just a small sampling of what’s going on:

Brookfield Place

Halloween Party

Round up your costumed brood and head down to Lower Manhattan this Sunday for an afternoon fete featuring a costume runway, face painting, interactive activities, live performances and trick-or-treating at the resident food court, Hudson Eats. It should deliver some spook-tastic fun. (Sunday, noon-3 p.m., FREE, Brookfield Place Winter Garden, 220 Vesey St., grtsbrookfield.com /event/halloween-family-fest)

Wonderween

At the 16th annual Wonderween event this Saturday, you can explore the Sony Wonder Technology Lab clad in your best Halloween attire, as well as watch a movie, make monster masks (workshop held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.), learn about science and technology through hands-on workshops, get gooey with your own ghost slime at the Ghostly Goo Workshop (2:30-3:30 p.m.), take in a spooky story (11 a.m.-noon) and enjoy some creepy crafts and take-home goodies, along with many other themed activities. (Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., FREE, Sony Wonder Technology Lab, 550 Madison Ave., 212-833-8100, sonywondertech lab.com)