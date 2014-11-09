Cheapskate: The best FREE events this week in New York City

Canstruction 22nd Annual NYC Competition

Help fight hunger by donating a can of food to City Harvest as you enjoy the impressively artistic design and architecture of can sculptures created by some of New York City’s top architecture and engineering design firms. Head down to Brookfield Place Winter Garden and 250 Vesey St. to take in this year’s 22nd Annual Canstruction. The exhibit is FREE, but you’re encouraged to bring at least one can of food per person. Visitor donations, along with the more than 100,000 cans of food used in the pop art sculptures, will be distributed by City Harvest to nearly 500 soup kitchens and food pantries across the city once the exhibit closes on Nov. 20. (Closes Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, closes at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20, FREE, suggested donation of one can of food per person, Brookfield Place Winter Garden & 250 Vesey St., artsbrookfield.com/canstruction2014

Tasting Tuesdays at the Bank of America Winter Village Holiday Shops

Head on down to Bryant Park to snag a taste of the holidays at the Bank of America Winter Village. Tasting Tuesdays, running this week and next, takes you on a FREE self-guided tour featuring complimentary bites and sips from participating food kiosks at the Winter Village Holiday Shops. Sign-ups are first-come, first-served, and wristbands and maps are distributed at the check-in table north of the Southwest Porch. Enjoy the tastiness! (Tuesday, 5-7 p.m., FREE, Bryant Park, 40th to 42nd sts. btwn Fifth & Sixth aves., wintervillage.org)

Andy Warhol: At Face Value

The works of legendary New York pop culture artist Andy Warhol arrive at POP International Galleries in Soho Tuesday, presented by POP International Galleries and The Revolver Gallery. Fans will have the opportunity to view and purchase (if you’re in the market) more than 50 iconic pieces of pop art, including “Muhammad Ali” and “Marilyn,” among many others. Don’t miss your opportunity to see original pieces from one of the 20th century’s most influential artists. (Tuesday to Jan. 10, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE, POP International Galleries Soho, 473 West Broadway, 212-533- 4262, popinternation al.com)

‘The Roosevelts: An Intimate History’ director Ken Burns & author Geoffrey Ward in conversation with Jeffrey Kluger

Award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns and author Geoffrey Ward sit down with Time magazine editor-at-large and author Jeffrey Kluger to discuss “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.” Burns’ seven-part, 14-hour documentary — based on the book written by Ward — intertwines the history of Theodore, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. Burns and Ward will sign DVD and Blu-ray copies of the documentary, as well as the book, following the panel discussion. (Thursday, 7 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Upper West Side, 2289 Broadway, 212-362-8835, bn.com)