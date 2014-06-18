NYC free events this week

Dum Dum Girls, Hospitality and TEEN at Celebrate Brooklyn!

Spend your Saturday evening in Brooklyn as Celebrate Brooklyn! keeps the party going in Prospect Park this weekend with Dum Dum Girls, the brainchild of lead singer and songwriter Dee Dee Penny that fuses a hard rock edge with the sounds of ’60s girl groups, along with Brooklyn-bred up-and-comers Hospitality and TEEN. If you haven’t checked out the celebration yet, now’s your chance. And if you have, you know you want to go back. (Saturday, 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., FREE, Prospect Park Bandshell, Prospect Park West at Ninth St., bricartsmedia.org)

Family Fun Day at Brooklyn Navy Yard BLDG 92

Hang out with the family this Sunday at Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Building 92 for Family Fun Day, complete with adventure and hands-on learning activities for the whole brood. Some activities run $10 but many others are FREE, including museum admission, a Red Wiggler Worms dig and a Sustainability Scavenger Hunt. Check the site for prices and times on all activities throughout the day. (Sunday, various times, FREE, Brooklyn Navy Yard BLDG 92, 63 Flushing Ave., Fort Greene, bldg92.org)

Hands-On Nano Demos at Sony Wonder Tech Lab

It’s all about technology these days, so here’s your chance to get a real grip on it. Take a day at the Sony Wonder Technology Lab this Saturday for some Hands-On Nano Demos, where you and the family can explore the world of nanoscience and nanotechnology. Nano not your thing? Stop by for a screening of “The Social Network” instead. (Saturday, screening at 12:15 p.m., Hands-On Nano Demos 1-3 p.m., ages 7+, FREE, Sony Wonder Technology Lab, 550 Madison Ave., 212-833-8100, sonywondertechlab.com)