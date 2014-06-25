Cheapskate: The best FREE events this weekend in New York City

On Display: The Declaration of Independence handwritten by Thomas Jefferson

History buffs and patriots, this one’s for you. Starting Friday and running through July 3, the New York Public Library will display its historic copy of the Declaration of Independence written by Thomas Jefferson himself. What’s so special about this particular copy? Well, the original document was completed on July 1, 1776, but before it was ratified on July 4, changes were made to it, including the removal of Jefferson’s condemnation of the slave trade. In the days following the ratification, Jefferson wrote out several fair copies of his original text, and the NYPL’s copy is one of the two that have survived. Aren’t you glad you asked?

(Opens Friday, various times, FREE, New York Public Library Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, Fifth Ave. at 42nd St., 917-275- 6975, nypl.org)

Public Art Lectures

Get yourself some culture Thursday with a look at Italian Renaissance art. Maestro Francesco Santoro will discuss the works of Michelangelo as part of the Free Public Art Lectures series that also will feature discussions of Leonardo da Vinci on July 10, Rafaello on July 17 and Caravaggio on July 24. Presented live on the big screen at Demo Hall, the lectures are in Italian with a simultaneous English translation.

(Thursday, 7 p.m., FREE, Demo Hall, 25 Carmine St., 646-678-4097, renaissanceartnyc.org)