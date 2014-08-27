‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ screening and other free events in NYC

Front/Row Cinema presents ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love.’

Get enveloped by the crazy, stupid world of love at the Front/Row Cinema screening of rom-com “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” Starring Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and many more notable names, the interweaving tale of various relationships offers up the perfect weekend date night, so head on downtown, snuggle up and enjoy. (Saturday, 8 p.m., FREE, South Street Seaport, Front St. at Fulton St., southstreetsea port.com)

Shakespeare Boomerang Theatre Company presents ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’

Spend an evening with Shakespeare this weekend at Bryant Park with the Boomerang Theatre Company’s presentation of the bard’s comedy about a battle of the sexes, “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” The performance hits the Upper Terrace steps Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening for the final time this summer. (Thursday-Sat., 7-9:10 p.m., FREE, Bryant Park, Upper Terrace steps, 40th to 42nd sts. btwn Fifth & Sixth aves., bryantpark.org)