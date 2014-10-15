Free events in NYC: Sixth Annual Marco Polo Festival, R.L. Stine

Sixth Annual Marco Polo Festival

Head on downtown for the Sixth Annual Marco Polo Festival this Saturday, celebrating the Chinatown & Little Italy Historic District and the relationship that has grown between the Chinese and Italian American communities that reside together in the lower Manhattan nabes. Enjoy music, performances and other fun activities. (Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., FREE, Hester St. btwn Mott & Mulberry sts., twobridges.org)

Author visit

R.L. Stine

Are you feeling goosebumps creep up your skin at the mere mention of author R.L. Stine? Good! Grab the kids and your own inner child and head down to the Scholastic Store this Saturday afternoon to relive a bit of your childhood and get in the Halloween spirit as Stine reads from and signs copies of his latest Goosebumps Most Wanted book, “Zombie Halloween,” as well as a bunch of other classic Goosebumps faves. (Saturday, 2 p.m., 6+, The Scholastic Store, 557 Broadway, 212-343-6166, scholastic.com/sohostore)