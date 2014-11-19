Cheapskate: The best FREE events this weekend in New York City

Russell Brand presents ‘The Pied Piper of Hamelin’

Russell Brand brings his unique brand — pun totally intended — of comedy to an old fairytale in his latest book, “The Pied Piper of Hamelin.” Get ready to laugh at Brand’s retelling of the tale of pompous townsfolk, a massive rat infestation and a man piping strange music. Stop by Barnes & Noble Union Square Thursday night to hear the classic story like never before. (Thursday, 7 p.m., seating opens at 5 p.m., FREE, B&N Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., fourth fl., 212-253-0810, bn.com)

‘Last Vegas’

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas as four childhood friends (Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Kline and Robert DeNiro) head to Sin City for a bachelor party. Hilarity ensues as the four aging men navigate the chaotic world of Las Vegas while dealing with their own personal problems and changing relationship with each other. Head over to the Sony Wonder Technology Lab this Saturday to take in an afternoon screening. (Saturday, 12:15 p.m., FREE, Sony Wonder Technology Lab, 550 Madison Ave., 212-833-8100, sonywondertechlab.com)