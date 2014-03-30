Chelsea Handler to end late-night show on E!

The only female late-night talk show host in America is ending her eight year stint.

Chelsea Handler, the only female late-night talk show host in America, will be ending her eight year stint on the E! Network.

The 39-year-old host of “Chelsea Lately,” who has been publicly critical of the network over the last few weeks, won’t renew her contract with E! when it expires at the end of the year, her manager told The Hollywood Reporter Sunday.

“She hired me to figure out her life after E! We have at least seven suitors and many ideas,” Irving Azoff told the website.

The show began in 2007 and has been averaging 572,000 viewers a night, even with competition from other cable late-night shows like “Conan” and “TheDaily Show with Jon Stewart.”

Handler, who is in talks with other TV producers and networks, according to The Hollywood Reporter, blasted the network during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” three weeks ago.

“They don’t know what they’re doing. They have no ideas. It’s a failure,” she said.