Chris Brown’s Fashion Week afterparty at VIP Room erupts into brawl

The fight broke out just before 3 a.m. inside the VIP Room on West 13th Street.

A New York Fashion Week afterparty, hosted by Chris Brown, erupted into an out-of-control brawl that left one man with glass in his eye early Thursday morning, a law enforcement official said.

The fight broke out just before 3 a.m. inside the high-end club VIP Room on West 13th Street, police said. The 29-year-old victim, who was not identified, was hit with flying glass, police said.

The man was not sure who hit him, but said that Brown and several of his friends were nearby when the fight started, the official said.

On Thursday, Brown denied being involved in the fight on Twitter.

“There was no brawl involving me or anyone from my camp last night at VIP room,” he wrote. “The devil is in full effect at all times. God is the way.”

The injured man was treated at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, police said.

It was not immediately clear what instigated the brawl.

Police were talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video Thursday to determine who should be charged in the incident.

Brown is no stranger to gaining media attention for legal problems. In 2009 Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

And in 2012, the hip-hop star was involved in another club brawl in SoHo with the singer Drake. Several people were injured during the fight in which the two singers threw punches and bottles, including Brown.

An attorney for Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A woman who answered the phone at the TRI Hospitality Group, which oversees VIP Room, declined to comment.