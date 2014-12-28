Chris Rock divorcing wife of 19 years: reports

Chris Rock and his wife announced they were getting divorced Sunday, according to reports.

His wife, Malaak Compton-Rock announced the split after 19 years of marriage.

“After much contemplation and 19 years of marriage, Chris and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Compton-Rock, 45, said in a statement, according to People Magazine. “Being fortunate enough to lead a life of service by working with those most vulnerable makes me well aware of life’s blessings, even when faced with difficulties.

“While recognizing that this is a significant change, my children remain at the center of my life and their well-being is my top priority,” she added. “It is in this spirit that I sincerely ask that their privacy and the privacy of our family be respected during this transition in our lives.”

Rock, whose movie “Top Five” is currently playing in theaters, released a statement through his attorney, Robert S. Cohen.

“Chris Rock has filed for divorce from his wife, Malaak,” Cohen said in a statement, according to People. “This is a personal matter and Chris requests privacy as he and Malaak work through this process and focus on their family.”

Rock, 49, married Compton-Rock in 1996 and lives in Alpine, New Jersey, with his daughters, according to IMDB. Compton-Rock is the founder of styleWorks, a nonprofit salon for women leaving welfare and trying to get jobs.