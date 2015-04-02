Chris Rock takes a selfie as police officer pulls him over

Chris Rock once had a routine called “How Not to Get Your Ass Kicked by Police,” but that was in the pre-selfie days.

Rock posted a selfie on Monday night with the caption “stopped by the cops again wish me luck,” the third time in two months he has been pulled over.

While filming “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with Jerry Seinfeld last year, Rock and Seinfeld were pulled over by police. “It’d be such a better episode if he pulled me to the side and beats the [expletive] out of me, don’t you think?” Rock said.

According to his Instagram feed, he is not always the driver, sometimes he is a passenger or even in the back seat.